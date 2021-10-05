South Africa: Judicial Service Commission Reaffirms April's Concourt Candidates Shortlist After October Reinterview Process

The Judicial Service Commission has come up with the same candidate shortlist for ConCourt judges after being ordered to rerun its flawed April interviews.

The same five candidates first recommended in April for consideration to fill two vacancies on the Constitutional Court Bench emerged on Monday night as the same top five from which President Cyril Ramaphosa must make his choices for appointment to the apex court.

Judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Jody Kollapen, Rammaka Mathopo, Mahube Molemela and Bashier Vally were grilled again on Monday by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) commissioners, along with two other candidates. This was take-two of the interview process after the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) approached the Johannesburg High Court in June to have the JSC interview process declared unlawful. The ruling in the council's favour compelled the JSC to conduct the interviews afresh.

Casac challenged the highly politicised nature of the April interviewing process and that some JSC commissioners were out of line in their questioning. It also criticised the quality of deliberations.

On Monday, it was the noticeable absence of Judge Dhaya Pillay, who did not make herself available to be re-interviewed, that showed up the flaws in the...