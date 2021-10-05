South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Launch the Women Economic Assembly

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Wednesday 06 October 2021, launch the Women Economic Assembly (WECONA) formed by a partnership between government, the private sector and women organisations and businesswomen.

The hybrid event will be attended by businesswomen, government leaders and officials, private companies, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

The Assembly aims to facilitate the participation of women-owned businesses in core areas of the economy. The initiative emphasises the participation of women-owned enterprises in industry supply and value chains to foster sustainable economic development.

The Assembly will activate, coordinate and monitor government and private sector actions towards preferential procurement for women-owned businesses.

The Assembly aligns with the outcomes of Pillar 5 of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) to end gender-based violence and femicide.

On Women's Day 2021, President Ramaphosa released a one-year progress report on the implementation of the National Strategic Plan which was launched in 2020.

The six-pillar plan calls for "the need to create more economic opportunities for women who are vulnerable to abuse due to poverty, unemployment and social inequality".

The Assembly aims to build a long-term framework of monitoring and a measurement index.

It also presents an opportunity for businesses to derive benefit from greater equality for women as espoused in the UN global compact on Women's Empowerment Principles.

Principle 5 requires business to implement enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices that empower women.

Media logistics for tomorrow's event will be announced later today.