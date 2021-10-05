Mozambique: President Cyril Ramaphosa Chairs Extraordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community Organ Troika Plus the Republic of Mozambique, 5 Oct

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will chair an Extraordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community Organ Troika Plus the Republic of Mozambique in Pretoria, today 5 October 2021.

The President has convened the Summit, which will be held in Pretoria, in his capacity as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The Summit will receive a progress report on the operations of the SADC Mission to the Republic of Mozambique (SAMIM) since its deployment.

The Summit will consider the way forward as the deployment to combat acts of terrorism and violent extremism in the Northern Region of Cabo Delgado Province comes to an end on 15 October 2021.

The Organ Troika Summit will be attended by His Excellency Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana and Outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Organ; His Excellency Dr Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia and Incoming Chairperson of the SADC Organ; and His Excellency Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique and Outgoing Chairperson of SADC.

A Ministerial Meeting was held on, Monday 04 October 2021, to prepare for today's Summit.

NB: A media pool arrangement will be in place. For more information on media logistics, kindly contact Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for the South African Department of International Relations, on 082 884 5974