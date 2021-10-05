Namibia: Ministry Has No Mandate to Negotiate Truckers' Pay

The ministry of transport does not have any mandate to spearhead issues of salaries of truck drivers employed by operators in terms of the labour or employment contracts, minister John Mutorwa has said.

Mutorwa said this last week in parliament while responding to Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian Johannes Martin who wanted to know when government will gazette the basic salary of truck drivers who he said are currently being paid per trip.

"There are associations or unions to which truck drivers are affiliated. These are bodies that must lobby and negotiate for the interest of their members, when and where such need arises," Mutorwa told the August House last week.

However, he said the issue of salaries and other related conditions of employment of truck drivers, have significant impact on the stability of the transport industry.

Meanwhile, according to salary explorer, a salary comparison and career resources website, a truck driver in Namibia typically earns around N$5 240 per month. Salaries range from N$2 520 (lowest) to N$8 230 (highest).

This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits. Truck driver salaries vary drastically based on experience, skills, gender, or location.