Zimbabwe: Houses, Tuckshops On Road Construction Land Destroyed in Hopley

Several houses and tuckshops that were built on land reserved for road construction in Hopley suburb are being demolished following a 48-hour ultimatum by Harare City Council.

A visit at the site by our news crew today showed that a majority of the affected people were already demolishing their structures on their own while Harare City Council officials were moving around the area monitoring.

City spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said some of the Hopley residents have always been notified that they were staying illegally.