Outgoing UN Resident Coordinator Ms Maria do Valle Ribeiro has today (Tuesday) bade farewell to the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

Ms Ribeiro has been the head of the UN in Zimbabwe since 2019 and is leaving office on retirement.

She expressed her gratitude for Zimbabwe's hospitality during her tour of duty.

Ms Ribeiro also said they had discussed Parliament's work during her meeting with the Speaker.