Zimbabwe: New Education Minister Sworn-in

5 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sworn in the new Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Evelyn Ndlovu who takes over from Hon Cain Mathema.

Dr Ndlovu, the proportional representative for Bulilima took her oath of office at the State House early this morning before the Cabinet meeting.

Hon Cain Mathema is now the Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

In a statement the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointment, that was made in terms of Section 104 (1) of the Zimbabwe Constitution. Amendment No. 20 of 2013, are with effect from September 30.

