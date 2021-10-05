Namibia: First-Ever Relay Champs This Saturday

The Independence Stadium in the capital will be a hive of activity on Saturday when it hosts the first-ever U/17 National Relay Championships.

Teams from 13 regions, comprising close to 270 boys and girls, will participate in 4x100m, 4x400m and mixed (boys and girls) medley relays.

Medley relays are run over a combined 1 000m, with the first runner covering 100m, second runner 200m, third runner 300m and the last runner 400m.

Only the Kunene region will not be represented as they did not stage their regional championship.

"We will have schools that have won their regional champs coming to Windhoek to compete at this event," said Athletics Namibia (AN) president Erwin Naimhwaka.

He told New Era Sport on enquiry yesterday that the national relay championships are aimed at strengthening this sport discipline, which is mostly neglected.

"The reason behind this competition is part of our strategic plan to develop our strong relay teams that will be representing Namibia at various international events. We feel that when it comes to relay, it is always neglected. So, we came up with a competition that solely focuses on relay," said Naimhwaka.

Tobias Rumeta, the head of sport at the Ndiyona Combined School which will represent Kavango East, told this publication that their school is ready and looking forward to Saturday's competition.

"We have a total of 14 learners who will be competing in the relay championships in Windhoek, and we are working tirelessly to ensure they dominate the national competition," he enthused.