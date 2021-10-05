Zimbabwe: All Set for Tiger Tournament

All is set for the 60th edition of the Kariba Invitation Tiger Fish Tournament ((KITFT) slated to start tomorrow with teams from the region already in the country.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) facilitated the entry of the teams from countries such as South Africa, Zambia and Mozambique, among others.

At least 150 teams are expected to participate in the premier angling tournament this year up from around 80 teams in 2020.

The tournament will run for three days and will be held under strict Covid-19 regulations with participants and spectators expected to undergo PCR tests.

KITFT director Mr Rod Bennett said it was all systems go for the tournament which has been running for more than 50 years now.

"Everything is in place with team captains meeting today ahead of the beginning of the tournament tomorrow (Wednesday)," he said.

"We got the greenlight from the Sports and Recreation Commission and everything is now in place for the tournament to begin. Covid-19 had threatened to delay or disrupt the annual tournament but we are grateful that it is finally on."