Kenya: Mpofu, Chinhoi Go Head-to-Head in Nairobi

ZIMBABWEAN golfers Tafara Mpofu and Robson Chinhoi will go head to head in this afternoon's third round of the Safari Golf Tour season fours at the tough par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course in Nairobi, Kenya.

The two colleagues, who are sitting in second position, will tee off at 12noon in the last ball of the event.

Round One leader Mpofu shot four over par 76 to drop to second place where he tied with compatriot Robson Chinhoi on one over par 145 for the two round.

Muthaiga Golf Club's professional Greg Snow went up by a shot on Day Two and will battle it out with the Zimbabweans in the last ball that is likely to have a huge following.

The crowd may give the Zimbabweans pressure considering they are away from home but for Chinhoi, a two-time winner in the same Tour, it remains to be seen if he can manage full concentration.

The 24-year-old Mpofu had a disastrous first nine where he dropped three shots in a row including the fourth, and only managed to recover one shot just before the turn to the back nine which he started with a bogey and closed it with a double-bogey six at the par-four-18th.

Chinhoi, on the other hand, made a birdie on the notorious fourth after bogeying second and third, then birdied the sixth and seventh, but picked up a five at the par four-seventh.

The Zimbabwean told the Kenyan Star that he is happy with his game and is looking forward to today's round.

"My game is good and I am happy with the way I am playing despite the course being long and with very difficult pin positions. I look forward for a better performance in the last two rounds," said Chinhoi, who birdied the 14th and 15th but double-bogeyed the 17th hole.