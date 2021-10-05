Mozambique: Reports Grow of Children Being Abused in Armed Conflict, Says UN

Geneva — United Nations officials have received increasing reports of the use of children in armed groups and violations, including abduction and sexual violence by militant Islamist groups in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region.

In a part of the territory of northern Mozambique controlled by the militants, officials from the UN Children's Agency, UNICEF, consider that thousands of children are at risk, saying that despite humanitarian access improving gradually in Cabo Delgado, no abducted children have been released

"As areas previously occupied by al-Shabab [the name locals use to describe the militants] become accessible, unverified video material secured by armed forces in an abandoned training camp shows abducted children as young as five years old handling weapons and being indoctrinated to fight," said UNICEF spokesperson James Elder.

The railroading of children into the conflict has previously been reported by non-governmental groups such as Save the Children and Human Rights Watch.

The Cabo Delgado province is the epicentre of the insurgency has seen the displacement of more than 800,000 people, the killing of more than 2,500 civilians and the threat of losing billions in gas projects run by multinational companies in the region.

Mozambique has been battling the militants, who have been designated by the United States as Islamic State affiliates.

Speaking at a UN press briefing, Elder said recent reports show that young boys and girls are being abducted from their families and villages. These match accounts told by family members to UNICEF's field staff and partners.

Forcibly recruited

"This is leaving little doubt that children are being forcefully recruited by this non-state armed group," said Elder.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Conflict Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After fighting broke out in March in the northern Palma district, humanitarian access to the district was completely blocked.

Elder said it was only recently that UNICEF, the World Food Program and partner NGOs had been able to deliver humanitarian aid kits – including hygiene materials, water purification tablets, food and shelter material – to Palma's displaced population.

It was "an extraordinary operation", finalized two weeks ago and built on the support of the Mozambique government, said the UNICEF official.

The recruitment and use of children by armed groups expose them to incomprehensible levels of violence; they lose their families, safety, and their chance to go to school.

UNICEF said that using and recruiting children as fighters is a grave violation of international law.

"All feasible measures should be taken to ensure that children are demobilized, disengaged, or otherwise released, and provided with all appropriate protection services for their social reintegration," said Elder.