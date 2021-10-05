Gambia: Good Parenting Is More Than Just Providing Food!

opinion

Good parenting is more than just providing food, shelter and basic necessities for the family. It also involves proper guidance and imparting moral values in your children.

Due to the multi-faceted societies and different backgrounds, many children loitering around the streets corners, fall victims due to lack of proper home training.

When a family or society turns it back against its youth, that society is bound to fail.

Therefore, raising a child to adopt good moral values though a challenging job, is one of the most rewarding. We can't afford to neglect our children to grow without the required home training.

The fact is that many these days don't approach parenting with the same focus as it is supposed to be. Good parenting is fundamental in the overall upbringing and rebuilding of a person.

It is more than teaching children right and wrong but also imparting values and morals.

It is in the news, in which a 4-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a 3-year-old in the Central River Region.

The story is rather unfortunate as it involves minors. However, this incident could have been avoided if proper measures were taken. Sharp objects such as knives and iron are not playing tools for children.

Parents should be vigilant at all times to protect their children from these objects that have the tendency to cause harm.

Some of these children fall victims without their own making.

This reminds us about the role of parents towards their children.

Rhea Srivastava, a rising US Clinical Psychologist said that 'if parents learn how to be a 'gardener' and are able to recognize their child's personality and nourish it when their 'garden' will become fragrant!

Let us not relent. As parents, let's always be watchful over our children.

Studies have shown that parents who hold back on giving children boundaries or firmly (but lovingly) correcting bad behaviour may actually be harming their child with good intentions.

"When the flower blooms, the bees come uninvited."

Ramakrishna