Gambia Wrestling Association Holds AGM

The Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) on Saturday held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) Conference Hall.

The GWA AGM is in fulfillment of the association's constitutional requirement and was meant to inform members of its previous and future activities.

AGM is a constitutional requirement for members to meet annually for the executive to report back to them on what it has been doing on their behalf.

Delegates unanimously adopted both the activity and financial reports of the association which were presented by President Serign Modou Faye and Treasure Alagie Drammeh.

Delivering his statement on the Association's activities for the 2020-2021 wrestling season, GWA President Serign Modou Faye alias Cham said the season under review was full of challenges as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

"The season under review has been a challenging one due to the impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic. However, the wrestling family united to make it one of the most successful one in the association's history," he said.

Faye stated that despite the numerous successes registered, GWA's inability to pay its international affiliation fees continue to be his major concern.

"We wrote several letters to the National Sports Council and The Gambia National Olympic Committee, leading to the GNOC paying Two Thousand Swiss CHF which is about D100, 000. There is still a debt of about Seven thousand Eight Hundred and Fifty-Three Swiss CHF (7, 853.61) which is more than D400, 000 owed to the United World Wrestling," he revealed.

Delivering the financial statement of the association, Alagie Drammeh, the treasurer, stated that the total income generated for 2020/2021 season was D620, 406.13, noting that the total expenditure for the same season was D138, 604.99.

"The association spent a total of D67, 800 during the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and congress. We spent D9, 000 during the stakeholders meeting and a total of D41, 450 on administrative cost."

According to him, GWA's total expenditure was D256, 854.99 and the association's surplus income and expenditure was D363, 551.14.

Treasurer Drammeh revealed that the association's current asset stands at D482, 966.69 which he said includes the cash at bank of D373, 716.69 and debtors-outstanding asset of D109, 250.

Alagie Abdoulie Bojang, desk officer for wrestling at the National Sports Council expressed delight with the progresses made by the Faye-led executive.

"I am very pleased with this Executive. The National Sports Council is always pleased when National Association/Federations fulfills their Constitutional mandates. I'm calling on all of you including the executive to keep working as a family for the betterment of the sport," he advised.