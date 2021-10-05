Gambia: Three Remanded Over Gang Rape

5 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Three young men in one of the villages in the Upper River Region (URR) have been remanded at the Janjangbureh Prison in the Central River Region (CRR) for allegedly raping a 16 year-old girl; The Point has been reliably informed.

The accused are Bully Jallow, 35 years old, Bakandeh Kante, 31, and Baba Ceesay. They were remanded at the Janjangbureh Prison by a Magistrates' Court in Basse.

An anonymous source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Point the development, saying: "The accused persons jointly raped the 16 years old girl who was coming from their farm."

Lamin Njie, the spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) who was contacted for comments confirmed the arrest of the suspects, adding: "The matter was reported in one of the police stations in the region. Investigation was immediately open which led to the arrest of the suspects. They were arraigned in court and got remanded by the trial magistrate."

