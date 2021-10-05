Gambia: Musa Barrow Scores Curler to Help Bologna Beat Lazio

Gambian international striker Musa Barrow scored a remarkable curler goal to help his Italian Serie A side Bologna beat Lazio 3-0 at home in their week-7 fixture of the Italian Serie A played at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday.

The 22-year-old gave Bologna the lead within the quarter of an hour (14th minute) after a wonderful assist by Arthur Theate.

Arthur Theate saw the Scorpion's attacker making an early run due to Adam Marusic stepping up. A gap was created and the attacker made the most of the opportunity, cutting inside Luiz Felipe to unleash a curler into the far right corner out of Pepe Reina's reach.

The video assistant referee (VAR) checked if his run was offside, but it was not, resulting in Bologna taking an early 1-0 lead in this fixture.

Barrow then provided an assist for Arthur Theate in the 17th minute before Aaron Hickey scored the third goal in the 68th minute to make the score-line 3-0.

Barrow has now scored back-to-back goals for Bologna after scoring during Bologna 4-2 defeat in the hands of Empoli in their previous fixture.

The former Hawks and Atalanta striker has now scored two goals in 6 matches for Bologna.

The victory moved Bologna to ninth position with 11 points, the same points with Lazio who occupy sixth position after 6 matches.