Gambia: GHE Boosts 40 Youth Entrepreneurs

Gambia Horticultural Enterprises (GHE) in partnership with International Trade Centre (ITC) recently donated food processing and horticultural equipment to forty (40) students, who completed a two-month intensive course in agro food processing and horticulture.

In total, 100 students started the course, out which 40 were lucky to receive support to start-up their various businesses in agro-food processing and horticulture.

In his presentation, Yusupha Keita, coordinator for the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) while commending GHE for the initiative, described the initiative as a step in right direction as far as youth empowerment is concerned.

He thanked the participants for their cooperation during the training.

He accordingly urged the beneficiaries to use the skills acquired during the training as well as the materials given to them by starting businesses in agro-food process and horticulture.

"You have all the necessary things to start a business. Therefore, we need a competitive business in the society," he challenged them. He advised them to network within themselves and others so that they have more contacts.

Haddy Ceesay, a representative of GHE lauded ITC for the enormous support to the beneficiaries through her institution. She appealed to the beneficiaries to make the best use of the training as well as the material given to them.

Demba Bah, plant protection officer at the Plant Protection Service of the Department of Agriculture called on the young entrepreneurs to put the knowledge and skills gained into good use.

"If you go back start business in spot, you have nothing to waste," he said.

Ousman Ceesay, participant expressed gratitude to the GHE and partners for equipping them with the necessary skills to start a business. "This will go a long way in helping us to get self-employment and employ others." he said.