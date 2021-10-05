Gambia: Three Year-Old Boy Kills 4 Year-Old

According to reports reaching The Point, a 4-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a 3-year-old in Sami Suruwa Kunda, Central River Region on 30 September 2021.

Our anonymous source said the 4-year-old boy took the knife from their kitchen without her parents notice and called a 3-year-old he shared the same compound with to go out.

When they went out he told the 3-year-old boy: "Lie down and let me slaughter you with this knife" and he agreed. Our source further explained that the boy tried to slaughter the 3-year-old boy with the knife but knife could not because it was not sharp enough.

The sourced added that the 3-year-old boy got up and said the 4-year-boy: "It is my turn to slaughter you because you could not slaughter me."

The 4-year-old boy also agreed to lie down and when he did, the 3-year-old stabbed him on the neck to death.

When the 3-year-old boy saw blood, he started crying and shouting, he also explained, saying it was then that people came out and saw the knife stuck in the deceased neck.

They rushed him to the hospital but he died before they reached.

Contacted for comments, parents of the deceased described the situation as an accident as those involved were kids.

Parents of the 3-year-old boy expressed shock at the incident, saying both families live in the same compound as one big happy family. The deceased was laid to rest on Friday 1st October 2021.