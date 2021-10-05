Gambia: Gunjur Nawetan - Passamai FC Wallop Santos Utd FC in Santos Derby Combat

5 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Passamai FC on Sunday beat Santos United FC 3-0 in the all-Santos derby combat of the 2021-2022 Gunjur nawetan played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

Santos United FC drew goalless with Nyofelleh United FC in their opening Group D match before scuffling with Passamai FC, who snatched qualification to Gunjur summer biggest football showpiece proper after their 1-0 victory over Madina Salam in the qualifiers.

Striker Moses Jatta gave Passamai FC the lead in the 60th minute of the match with a brilliant strike.

Maffeh Jatta scored the second goal for Passamai FC in the 65th minute of the match from the penalty spot.

Moses Jatta notched in the third goal for Passamai FC in the dying minute of the match from an astonishing strike to complete his brace.

The victory earned Passamai FC second-place in Group D with 3 points following their resounding win over Santos United in their opening group match.

Santos United dropped to fourth-place in Group D with 1 point after their goalless draw with Nyofelleh United in their opening group game before losing to Passamai FC in their second match.

Nyofelleh United clutched top spot in Group A after beating The Pub FC 1-0 in their second group match following their goalless draw with Santos United FC in their opening group game.

The Pub FC dropped to third-place in Group D with 3 point following their hard-fought 1-0 win over Senior Players in their opening group encounter before slipping to Nyofelleh United 1-0 in their second group match.

