The delegation from The Gambia yesterday, Monday arrived in Casablanca, Morocco ahead of their upcoming international training camp.

The team headed by Rtd General Tamba, players Bubacarr Steve Trawally and Ebrima Sohna as well as Team Manager Ousman Drammeh, Abdoulie Bojang of the Sports Council and the technical staff are currently lodged at the Atlas Sky Hotel.

As they await the European delegation before boarding together for its destination El Jadida.

Source: GFF