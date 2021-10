The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) has announced that it will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday 9 October 2021 at Paradise Suites Hotel.

The proposed agenda includes the presentation of the President's report, Secretary General's report on the activities of the Executive Board for the year 2020, presentation of audited accounts and financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2020 by the Treasurer and any other business.