South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Celebrates Teachers On World Teachers Day

5 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Today is World Teachers Day in line with International decision to use this day to celebrate teachers. I'm proud to be part of that revolution, to appreciate the role of our teachers, each and everyone of them across all corners of this country.

The past year has been an extremely difficult time for our teachers, hence I take this opportunity to thank all of youb our teachers, for your resilience, courage and dedication to your work, under very difficult circumstances brought about mainly by COVID-19.

Dear teachers, we acknowledge you on this special day that is World Teachers Day. Despite all the daily challenges you are faced with, you have kept going, you have become our hope to produce and harness future leaders, you are mothers of all professions, from whose hands every country is built.

Happy World Teachers' Day.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X