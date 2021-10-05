South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Celebrates Teachers On World Teachers Day

press release

Today is World Teachers Day in line with International decision to use this day to celebrate teachers. I'm proud to be part of that revolution, to appreciate the role of our teachers, each and everyone of them across all corners of this country.

The past year has been an extremely difficult time for our teachers, hence I take this opportunity to thank all of youb our teachers, for your resilience, courage and dedication to your work, under very difficult circumstances brought about mainly by COVID-19.

Dear teachers, we acknowledge you on this special day that is World Teachers Day. Despite all the daily challenges you are faced with, you have kept going, you have become our hope to produce and harness future leaders, you are mothers of all professions, from whose hands every country is built.

Happy World Teachers' Day.