South Africa: Naledi Mayor's Death a Tragic Loss for Local Government

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has expressed shock at the sudden passing of the Mayor of Naledi Local Municipality, Councillor Neo Skalk.

Skalk tragically lost his life in a head-on collision on the N14 outside Vryburg on Sunday.

In a statement, Dlamini Zuma described Skalk's death as "a tragic loss to the local government sector".

"I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the family of Cllr [Skalk], his colleagues, the people of Naledi and the North West province at the loss of this leader and servant of communities."

She said the Mayor's passing came during an election period, when South Africans were about to refresh the mandate of the local government sector.

The Minister said Skalk was a true servant leader, who pledged to better to lives of communities in this municipality.

"As such we call on all the registered voters in Naledi Municipality to continue where he left off by going out in numbers to the polls to vote the leadership of their choice and make local government work for their development," said the Minister.

He served as the Chief Whip of the Naledi Local Municipality between 2000 and 2006. In 2011, he was elected Speaker of the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, a position he held until he was elected Mayor of Naledi Local Municipality in 2016.