South Africa: Personal Information Potentially Compromised in Ransomware Attack, Says Justice Dept

5 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

At least 1 200 files, which include the names, banking details and contact details of those who have submitted personal information to the Department of Justice, may have been compromised during a ransomware attack on the department's IT systems in September.

This is according to the department's Director-General Advocate, Doctor Mashabane.

The ransomware attack left all of the department's information systems encrypted and unavailable, with the department later recovering some functionality on its maintenance payment system.

"Since the breach occurred, the department analysed the nature and extent of the breach, and has found that there might be personal information that has been accessed or acquired by an unauthorised person/institution, whose identity is currently still unknown.

"The consequences of the breach is the selling of the personal information and its use for unlawful purposes," Mashabane said.

The Director-General said that those who may have used the department's services are requested to:

Review their financial accounts and bank statements;

Keep an eye on bank notifications in terms of purchases made and

Inform law enforcement for any suspected or actual act of identity theft occurs.

Mashabane said the department had introduced measures to prevent a similar attack and strengthen its IT security, including:

Enhancing access control measures;

Upgrading of IT defensives measures and

Upgrading of anti-virus and anti-malware software.

"The department will ensure that [all those who may be affected] are kept up to date with regard to further investigations of the nature of the personal information that was compromised," Mashabane said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X