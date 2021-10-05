South Africa: EC Cogta to Receive Report On R15 Million Enoch Mgijima Stadium

5 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Xolile Nqatha, has expressed concern over media reports surrounding a R15 million stadium project at the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality.

The project caused a stir on social media platforms on Monday after the municipality posted pictures of its unveiling. The municipality has since deleted pictures of the unveiling.

In a statement, Nqatha said: "I fully understand the negative commentary and public comments on the matter. For that reason, we have requested the leadership of Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality to get all the facts about the scope of work for the project and what has been delivered so far."

The MEC said he expected to get the full report this week.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X