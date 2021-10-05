South Africa: KZN Cogta to Investigate Zululand Municipality's Alleged R5 Million Breakfast

5 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, has called for a probe following Zululand District's alleged R5 million business breakfast.

According to reports, the district municipality hosted the breakfast at Elangeni Hotel, Durban, last Thursday.

IOL said the event to woo investors was attended by business heavyweights, while Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi delivered the keynote address.

"The investigation will look into whether council approval was sought for the expenditure and any other issue relating to the hosting of the so-called breakfast," provincial CoGTA said.

Hlomuka has warned municipalities that his department will not hesitate to act where there are allegations of wrongdoing.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X