South Africa: Dirco Terminates Employment of Chief Financial Officer

5 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), has confirmed that it has terminated its employment relationship with Chief Financial Officer, Caiphus Ramashau.

"This follows the conclusion of the disciplinary case instituted against him," the department said in a statement on Monday.

Ramashau faced charges related to irregular expenditure incurred by the department on an unsuccessful project to purchase a piece of land in New York, United States for R118 million.

According to the department, the land was meant to accommodate South Africa's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and New York Consulate.

Ramashau's axing comes after the department fired its former Director-General, Kgabo Mahoai, in September, who was facing similar charges.

Ambassador Nonceba Losi has since been appointed as the Acting Director-General.

