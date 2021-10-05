Namibia: Women in Sport Forum a Success - Mawere

Peter Mawere, the chief operations officer at Namscore Consultancy, yesterday said the Women and Girls Sports Leaders' Forum held over the weekend was a success.

The event took place on Friday and Saturday at the Windhoek Gymnasium School in the capital, and saw participants from all 14 regions in attendance.

Various topics were touched on during the forum, including athletes brand management, which was presented by Anna Mguni, a former Zimbabwe Olympic Committee member and now working for the International Rowing Federation.

Another topic that was covered was the importance of equality in sport, which was presented by Jo-Ann Manuel, who heads the division of marginalised people (including people with disabilities) and women in sport in the sports ministry.

"The event was aimed to interact and enhance entrepreneurship amongst women in sport. It was organised by NamScore in partnership with the Namibia University of Science and Technology. It is part of our capacity education training forum in the country, and we wanted to share knowledge with various elected leaders in the regions," said Mawere.

NamScore provides consulting, valuation, measurement, research and sports industry stakeholders training.

He said it was important to discuss gender equality in sport. "For the longest time, women in sports are mostly considered to occupy positions that are inferior to those that are held by men".

Reflecting on the overall success of the event, Mawere said based on the evaluation done after the forum, the event was 92% successful. He said all participants showed delight at the end of the forum, with most revealing that the training had made them gain more knowledge regarding women and girls in sport.

They thus hope to have a bigger and better one next year at regional level.

"We started on a national level, and we would want to go regional - SADC. For example, we need to get to know how South African women are doing in sport. It will bring up ideas from all around the region to get to know what can be achieved and what not," continued Mawere.