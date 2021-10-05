Namibia: Government Seeks Walvis Bay Industrial Development Partner

5 October 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The government seeks to develop a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in near proximity to the port of Walvis Bay, to increase the container throughput at the facility, an executive said

As part of Namibia's initiatives to enhance its competitiveness and ambition to develop into a regional logistics hub, the implementation of a National Single Window has also become a priority project and is being considered alongside the development of an SEZ, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board Executive, Margareth Gustavo said this week.

"To effectively implement the above initiatives, the government has consolidated them into a project called the Walvis Bay Industrial Development Initiative (WIDI)," she said.

Gustavo said WIDI aims to improve Namibia's efficiency and competitiveness as a regional logistics hub, with the main objective being to positively contribute to the country's economic development, including the creation of quality jobs and the transfer of key skills for and to Namibians.

WIDI consists of three project components, namely: The management and operation of the existing New Container Terminal (NCT) at the Port of Walvis Bay by a private operator; the development and deployment of a National Single Window facility; and the development and operation of a Special Economic Zone near Walvis Bay.

Furthermore, through the SEZ, the initiative is expected to aid the conversion of Namibian raw" materials and resources to finished and semi-finished products and components as part of the nation's drive to diversify Namibia's economy.

Gustavo said the development of an SEZ is expected to significantly stimulate urban renewal and development in Walvis Bay and the wider Erongo Region.

According to Gustavo on 30 August 2021, the government invited leading global developers and operators with significant capability and well-proven experience in port and container terminal management, shipping and logistics sector operations, developers and operators of special economic zones and business development experts, through an Expression of Interest (EOI) to partner with the government in the WIDI.

"The call for EOI which was scheduled to close on 15 October 2021, is now extended to 30 October 2021. The EOI process is expected to be concluded by 1 December 2021," she concluded.

