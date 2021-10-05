Namibia: Ncamagoro Councillor Laid to Rest

Rundu — Mourners from all walks of life at the weekend gathered at Rundu to pay their last respects to the late Ncamagoro constituency councillor and member of the National Council Johannes Kahonzo Sikondo.

Sikondo, who died at the age of 62 in a Windhoek hospital, was sworn in as a member of the National Council in May 2018 and was serving his second term at the time of his death.

During the memorial service, the chairperson of the National Council Lukas Muha said Sikondo has not only contributed to his constituency or region but rather nationally as a member of parliament who was analytical and vibrant.

"Namibia has lost a leader and a nationalist. Clearly, his commitment to work towards a prosperous Namibian society was never in doubt as can be discerned from his own words. Therefore, his legacy should inspire us to soldier on," said Muha.

"Sikondo will be remembered as a loyal servant of the people and an agent for change for the betterment of the socio-economic conditions of all Namibians."

Kavango West Regional Council chairperson Josef Sivaku Sikongo also paid tribute to the late Sikondo, saying he was a trusted and committed leader who served his community.

"He taught us about the power of actions and faithfulness. He taught us the need to be patient and offer assistance to those in need without any fear or favour," he said.

Swapo coordinator for Kavango West David Hamutenya described Sikondo as a man who was selfless and helpful.

Sikondo, who was a teacher by profession, is survived by his wife Johanna and nine children.