Southern Africa: Geingob As Incoming SADC Security Chair Travels to Pretoria to Discuss Situation in Mozambique

Namibian Presidency
President Hage Geingob (file photo).
5 October 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The President, His Excellency Dr Hage Geingob (right) travelled to Pretoria on Monday to meet the other members of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to discuss the military operations in Cabo Delgado in Mozambique.

The meeting was convened by South African President, HE Cyril Ramaphosa as Chair of the SADC Organ. Ramaphosa received SADC Heads of State and Government participating in the Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Organ Troika plus the President of Mozambique.

Under discussion was the SADC response to the Islamic insurgence in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province where trouble has spilled over from neighbouring Tanzania.

Also attending the meeting were the President of Botswana, HE Mokgweetsi Masisi, and the President of Mozambique, HE Filipe Nyusi. (Photograph by Kopano Tlape)

