Namibia: Tourism Ministry Inks Agreement With Travel and Tourism Forum

5 October 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism earlier recently signed an agreement that will improve the circulation of general sectoral communication, provide training, capacity building and research, with the Namibia Travel and Tourism Forum.

Capacity building will also take place in the area of digital marketing to improve the use of available media platforms such as the website and social media, to achieve more visibility, efficiency and effectiveness of the ministry's engagement efforts in the tourism sector as well as its digital footprint.

At the same time, the agreement will see to the provision of necessary training industry-wide, to empower the tourism entities to participate in the tourism revival initiative.

"We are also concerned with promoting inclusivity and cohesion in the tourism industry while empowering all tourism institutions, including SMEs and emerging entrepreneurs, which may not have the financial means to attend, source or reach national and international events or markets," the Namibia Travel & Tourism Forum stated.

As part of the agreement, the Forum will avail all its platforms, to communicate the flow of accurate and timely information and upcoming opportunities to everyone in the industry regardless of their affiliation or status in the industry.

