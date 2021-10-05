Namibia: Blue Economy Policy in the Pipeline - Dependence On Agriculture Constantly Under Threat of Climate Change Says Uerikua

The Governor of the Otjozondjupa Region, James Uerikua said although the country is endowed with natural resources from land and sea, its dependence on agriculture is constantly under threat of climate change.

The Otjozondjupa Region hosted the consultative workshop for the development of Namibia's Sustainable Blue Economy Policy on 4 October at C'est si Bon Hotel in Otjiwarongo.

"We are experiencing frequent droughts whose devastating effects are low productivity and we, therefore, have to explore adaptive mechanisms to diversify our economy," he elaborated.

He said a blue economy policy is being developed that will seek to ensure that environmental sustainability, and social and economic inclusivity are achieved in the developmental approach to aquatic resources.

"Aquatic resources are curial drivers of our economy because the majority of our goods are transported by sea. We have marine diamond mining, marine tourism, fisheries, desalination and another untapped economic potential such as tidal energy, offshore wind energy, pharmaceutical products and biotechnology," he explained.

He further said that while freshwater systems provide opportunities for tourism, food, irrigation and drinking water, it is imperative to ensure that efforts of various sectors of the blue economy are harmonized to prevent conflicting activities and to ensure maximum economic gains for the Namibian people and environmental protection for ecosystem health.

"With these few words it is now my distinguished honour and privilege to welcome you all to the Otjozondjupa Region and I wish you all the best for the remainder of this exercise," the Governor said when welcoming the delegates.