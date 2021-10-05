Southern Africa: President Ramaphosa Convenes SADC's Summit On Mozambique

5 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today chair an Extraordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika Plus the Republic of Mozambique in Pretoria.

The President is convening the summit in his capacity as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The summit is expected to receive a progress report on the operations of the SADC Mission to the Republic of Mozambique (SAMIM) since its deployment.

"The summit will consider the way forward, as the deployment to combat acts of terrorism and violent extremism in the Northern Region of Cabo Delgado Province comes to an end on 15 October 2021," the Presidency said.

The summit will be attended by Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, the President of the Republic of Botswana and outgoing chairperson of the SADC Organ; Dr Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia and incoming chairperson of the SADC Organ, and Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, the President of the Republic of Mozambique and outgoing chairperson of SADC.

A ministerial meeting was held on Monday to prepare for today's summit.

