Mozambique/South Africa: Banyana Banyana Display Depth but Fall Victim to Complacency in Mozambique Clash

analysis

South Africa are through to the last four of the Cosafa Women's Championship. However, coach Desiree Ellis cautioned against complacency if they are to successfully defend their crown.

Top scorer in the previous edition of the Cosafa Women's Championship, Sibulele Holweni, scored a brace as South Africa overcame a determined Mozambique to seal a 3-1 victory and book their place in the semifinals of the 2021 tournament, which is taking place in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies' forward Melinda Kgadiete added her own name to the score sheet to complement Holweni's efforts and ensure that Banyana finished at the top of Group A after their three games.

"We have very good depth in our team, with lots of experience and a mixture of young talent coming through," Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk said of the team's composition recently.

With overseas-based players including Thembi Kgatlana, Refiloe Jane and Jermaine Seoposenwe not part of the Banyana's defence of the Cosafa crown that they won last year, the depth that Van Wyk, who herself recently announced that she has departed Glasgow City in Scotland to rejoin JVW in the local Hollywoodbets Super League, refers to becomes clearer.

With a crucial Africa...