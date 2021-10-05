South Africa: New Joburg Mayor Pushes Eskom Power Supply Migration, While Residents Raise Concerns

analysis

The newly-elected Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane is geared to take up the baton to improve service delivery, specifically in regard to the reliability of power supply across all areas currently provided by Eskom in the city.

Restoring the collapsed electricity infrastructure in Johannesburg has been part of the economic reconstruction and recovery plan for the year, first formally announced by late Mayor Jolidee Matongo. Matongo first announced the plans in his financial year's budget speech of 2021/2022 in his capacity as the City of Johannesburg's Finance Member of Mayoral Committee, as reported by CNBC Africa.

Moerane, who was sworn in last week, says he is demonstrating his support to facilitating the service delivery commitments started by both late Executive Mayors, Councillor Geoff Makhubo and Councillor Matongo.

For many years, the Johannesburg grid has edged closer to collapse as a result of outstanding bills payments, vandalism, cable theft, and irregular maintenance of ageing infrastructure. This has severely impacted residents in the form of frequent power cuts and has also disrupted crucial utility functions, such as water the provincial water supply, that depend on electricity.

Moerane says the decision to migrate areas currently supplied by Eskom to the municipal power utility entity,...