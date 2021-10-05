South Africa: Let's Play State Capture Games

analysis

Roleplaying defenders of the realm and the great pretenders to the throne make for lots of fun for everyone - and it may be an innovative way of raising a bit of money for the cash-strapped ANC. Or what about Ace of Magashule?

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Angelo Agrizzi, famous for being a kingpin of Bosasa, responsible for widespread corruption in government departments and Nomvula Mokonyane's chicken deliveries, has a new book out. It's the sequel to his earlier confession/self-justification, Inside the Belly of the Beast (and this man knows bellies), and it's called Surviving the Beast.

You wouldn't have thought there was a whole book in it - in what happened after he was arrested, that is. He claims there was an attempt on his life while he was in jail.

That is not, however, the most interesting thing about the book. No. In fact, the most interesting thing about the book is not actually in the book. It's part of the publicity material that comes with the book, alongside a bunch of sweets (to enlarge the belly of the beast?) and a special card, printed on metal, punting Angelo Agrizzi Inc - "Integrity....