South Africa: David Unterhalter's Failed ConCourt Bid and White Cape Town Mayoral Race Show Identity Politics Now Trumps Non-Racialism in South Africa

Settling into race laagers, like many other countries, South Africans are ensnared in the politics of identity.

It's a sad day when a polymath lawyer like David Unterhalter can't find a bench on the Constitutional Court. The Judicial Service Commission hearings to fill two ConCourt vacancies on 4 October failed to recommend Unterhalter's candidacy even in the rerun presided over by the Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

He faced questions about his race and advantage by JSC Commissioner Dali Mpofu for a second time, which is likely to have been his disqualifying factor. Unterhalter is recognised by his peers as a leader among them, especially in commercial, trade, competition and its intersection with the Constitution. He has served numerous stints on the World Trade Organisation's dispute settlement body, like a court of global trade jurisprudence.

Yet, he failed to make the cut a second time; this time, at least, the JSC avoided asking anti-Semitic questions of the Jewish judge.

