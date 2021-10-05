South Africa: Science and Innovation Launches State-of-the-Art Science Centre in Cofimvaba, 6 Oct

press release

The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and its partners will launch a state-of-the-art science centre equipped with advanced green technologies in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, 6 October.

A collaboration with the Department of Basic Education and the Eastern Cape Department of Education, the centre promotes science, technology and innovation through every feature of its building.

Designed and constructed as an environmentally friendly building, the centre has an off-grid power supply comprising four renewable energy sources - photovoltaic panels, small-scale wind turbine, hydrogen fuel cells and batteries. Eskom power is available as a back-up.

In addition, the building relies on a hybrid water supply, reducing its dependence on the grid by harvesting rainwater and recycling grey water for toilet use. Built using a light steel frame and insulated concrete composite, the structure is also HVAC‑free, depending on solar chimneys for its heating and cooling.

The centre offers not only science awareness activities and exhibits on various themes including space science and astronomy, but also a teacher training programme. The Intsika Yethu Local Municipality donated the land on which the centre was built.

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, and the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Mr Oscar Mabuyane, will officially open the facility.