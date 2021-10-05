Tanzania: Pccb Recovers Embezzled 48m/

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Dodoma Region has recovered funds and equipment totaling 47.8m/- which were embezzled by some unfaithful public leaders during implementation of various projects.

Among them, are equipment worth 41.8m/- stolen from a hospital construction project sites.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, head of PCCB in Dodoma, Sosthenes Kibwengo, said the total public funds and equipment were saved after investigation done in 17 projects in education, health and agriculture sectors.

"In efforts meant to ensure that public funds are appropriately spent, PCCB in collaboration with the Tanzania Rural and Urban Road Agency (TARURA) and the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) has continued to invest efforts in monitoring implementation of roads and water projects so as to curb corrupt practices and identify corruption loopholes," he said.

He said in August this year, TARURA signed 43 road projects worth 10.2bn/- with various contractors that will be implemented in the 2021/22 financial year.

"RUWASA has distributed 35,232 meter length water pipes in all districts in the region for the implementation of the Payment by Results (PbR) scheme. The installation of the water pipes is expected to cost 1.95m/-," Kibwengo explained.

He further said during the last quarter, a total of 120 reports were received by the bureau of which 76 reports were on corruption while 6 reports were transferred to other departments.

"The bureau completed investigations for 10 cases, opened nine trials in court where six of them got ruling where the State side won three cases losing three others," he added.

Kibwengo said that in this quarter (October-December), PCCB will work closely with young people to educate and capacitate them with corruption fighting skills for them also to be able to disseminate the information to the public on the impacts of corruption.

"Our role is to ensure that the society remains safe from corrupt practices. We are implementing several programmes to ensure that we reach people, listen to their challenges and come up with solutions," he said.