Tanzania: Dar Port Heightens Customer Relations to Attract More Cargo

AFTER several improvements of equipment and expansion, the Dar es Salaam Port has now turned to strengthening customer care services as one of strategies to lure more customers to use the port.

The port management revealed on Monday that the expansion and improvement of the work tools has created more demand for cargo to utilize the increased cargo handling capacity of the port.

Among measures, according to the Port's Director Elihuruma Lema, was establishment customer relations unit, to directly overseeing and attending to customers' queries and needs.

"The aim of bringing services closer to customers was to address their challenges at convenient way," Mr Lema said when he launched customers' service week in Dar es Salaam.

He pointed out that renovation at the port has already attracted more customers, and therefore coming up with initiative of establishing special unit was to serve them satisfactorily for the country's economic development.

He said that Dar es Salaam port has been renovated whereby berth number one to number seven have been dredged to handle bigger ships and simplify cargo handling

Since expansion, the size of cargo handled has increased by eight percent so far, while prospects were showing that the cargo handled is set for increasing even more.

"Statistics show that up to last month, this port handled 6.87 million tonnes of the cargo comparing to only 6.0 million tonnes which was recorded in the same period last year. This necessitates us coming up with creative ways for growing national economy through increased port operations,"

Mr Lema went on to detail that the government is now implementing more expansion projects, where new equipment for loading and offloading cargo have been purchased.

During the customer service week, Mr Lema said that all top management staff will for five days vacate their office desks and chairs to walk to the field, interact with customers directly.

The move, he said, will be part of self-evaluation on what can be done to increase customer satisfaction.