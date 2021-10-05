Tanzania: Minister Commends Tadb for Strengthening Coffee Farming

MINISTER for Agriculture Prof Adolf Mkenda has commended the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB), for its support on strategic crops including coffee, saying the task ahead was to increase the crop production.

"I have seen many things in this exhibition including, good seedlings, coffee packaging has grown very good, and I thank our banks especially our Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) for sponsoring and participating in this Festival and please continue to touch coffee growers directly," Prof Mkenda said.

Opening the Coffee Exhibition 2021 here, Pro Mkenda said TADB stood a better chance to spearhead transformations in agriculture and also could contribute significantly to growth and development of the sector in the country.

TADB Bank has provided a total of 140.81bn/- to farmers in the country to support coffee crops, which includes pesticides, coffee machines, fertilizers, CPU stations, warehouse construction and seedling cultivation in Ngara.

He said Tanzania was the only country in East Africa that produces instant coffee and that concerted efforts were needed to continue promoting Tanzanian coffee, so as to open up more markets in Africa.

"I have talked to TADB and they have shown willingness to give money to farmers to change their productive seedlings so that they could increase coffee production in the country" the Minister explained.

Speaking for the TADB Managing Director, Mr Frank Nyabundege, the Bank's Senior Business Development Officer, Mr Zakayo Mphuru said TADB was participating in this year's World Coffee Day exhibition knowing that TADB was a key player in the entire Coffee Value Chain.

According to Mr Mphuru, the bank has been directly involved in enabling the industry to grow by reaching more than 150,000 beneficiaries in coffee.

"Our presence at this important exhibition meant for our bank to prove our long time commitment to the growth and development of coffee. I take this opportunity call upon farmers to continue using TADB to improve and increase production," Mr Mphuru said.

The Coffee Festival, which opened over the weekend and climaxed yesterday at Uhuru Park here in Moshi.