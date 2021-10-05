Tanzania: Pccb Recovers Embezzled 48m/

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Dodoma Region has recovered funds and equipment totaling 47.8m/- which were embezzled by some unfaithful public leaders during implementation of various projects.

Among them, are equipment worth 41.8m/- stolen from a hospital construction project sites. Addressing a press conference yesterday, Dodoma regional PCCB Bureau Chief Sosthenes Kibwengo, said the total public funds and equipment were saved after investigation conducted in 17 projects in education, health and agriculture sectors.

"In efforts meant to ensure that public funds are appropriately spent, PCCB in collaboration with the Tanzania Rural and Urban Road Agency (TARURA) and the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) has continued to invest efforts in monitoring implementation of roads and water projects so as to curb corrupt practices and identify corruption loopholes," he said.

He said in August this year, TARURA signed 43 road projects worth 10.2bn/- with various contractors that will be implemented in the 2021/22 financial year.

"RUWASA has distributed 35,232 meter length water pipes in all districts in the region for the implementation of the Payment by Results (PbR) scheme. The installation of the water pipes is expected to cost 1.95m/-," Kibwengo explained.