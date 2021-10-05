Tanzania: Who Advices Govt to Ratify AU Elderly Charter

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has encouraged the government to ratify the Africa Union Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of the Older Persons that was adopted in January, 2016.

WHO representative, Mr Jerry Mlembwa, said for Tanzania ratifying the document would further heighten its current efforts to safeguard the rights of the aging people.

Mr Mlembwa however was quick to commend government's efforts for improving health and wellbeing of the older adults in the country.

He made remarks over the weekend during the International Day of the Older person.

Mr Jerry Mlembwa said the government has been instrumental in developing a national strategy to eradicate killings of elderly people.

Further, he said, the government was also revising the 2003 Healthy Ageing Policy and putting systems in place that among others would ensure that older people have access to medical services without financial hardship.

Mr Mlembwa said the fourth industrial revolution characterized by rapid digital innovations and exponential growth has transformed all sectors of society including how to live, work and relate to one another.

"However, recent reports by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) indicate that women and older persons experience digital inequity to a greater extent than other groups in society" he said

The theme for this year is 'Digital Equity for All Ages' recognizes the need for access and meaningful participation in the digital world by older persons.

"We need to make efforts to ensure the older population can enjoy the benefits of digital technologies," he stated.

He said the number of elders will increase in the coming years taking into account the commendable success of the government by making interventions against non-communicable diseases.

"Now than ever, we must cultivate good behaviors and lifestyles to promote health and wellbeing in order to have healthy and active ageing," he insisted.

He further said older persons are backbone of society thus maintaining their health is also an investment in human.

Mr Mlembwa said the older persons are the promoters of cultural values, arbitrators and custodian of the history, therefore it was important to take care of them.

He further underscored the need for paying attention to the older persons especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic as they are in a group most at risk.