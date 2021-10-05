Tanzania: Total Investment Value in Capital Markets Has Increased

TOTAL investment value in capital markets has increased by 12 per cent to 31.37tri/- by September, compared to the corresponding period last year when total investment capital was 28tri/-.

The revelations were made yesterday as Tanzania joins the rest of the globe to mark World Investor Week (WIW) to create awareness on capital market.

The Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) in collaboration with key stakeholders launched the WIW campaign yesterday in Dar es Salaam.

During the week the CMSA will undertake various activities focusing on awareness, accessibility, usage and protection of investors interests on capital market.

CMSA Chief Executive Officer Nicodemus Mkama said by last week the total investment value in term of market capitalization was 16.2tri- and corporate bonds was 14.4tri/-.

The WIW is the global campaign to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection, highlighting the various initiatives of capital market regulators in these two critical areas.

The WIW which is a weeklong global campaign promoted by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) involves all IOSCO securities regulators and other IOSCO members on six continents providing a range of activities, such as launching investor-focused communications and services, promoting contests to increase awareness of investor education initiatives, organizing workshops and conferences, and conducting local/ national campaigns in their own jurisdictions.

The WIW offers a unique opportunity for IOSCO members to work in collaboration with all stakeholders at both local and international levels.

Mr Mkama also explained that the objective of the WIW is to increase public awareness on the opportunities and benefits of using capital markets in financing development projects thereby promoting effective implementation of the National Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP III) 2021/22-2025/26 which is premised on a theme of "Realising Competitiveness and Industrialization for Human Development" aiming at building a competitive and industrial economy for human development.

The WIW also aims at increasing investors' participation in the capital markets thereby promoting the implementation of the National Financial Inclusion Framework 2018-2022 and National Financial Sector Development Master Plan 2019/20 - 2029/30.