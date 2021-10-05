Tanzania: Security Firm Role On Crime Prevention Hailed

THE security firm, SGA Tanzania has been commended for the efforts it has been putting in place to support the Police Force in its duties.

Speaking during the launch of the partnership between the Police Force and SGA Security over the weekend, Kinondoni OCD, SSP Ally Wendo, highlighted the support received from SGA countrywide, calling on other security companies to emulate.

He said Community policing is a concept of involving the communities in ensuring peace and security in their respective areas.

"SGA has been one of the great partners to Tanzania Police Force, way before the concept of community policing came in, and we witness this across the country where they operate," said SSP Wendo.

He noted that security companies play an important role because their officers are on the ground, and at the forefront in preventing crime.

"We now want to empower the guards in various locations to participate in the reactive approach, in addition to the preventive role they are playing now", he added.

The SGA Tanzania Managing Director, Mr Eric Sambu, explained that the company is celebrating its 37th anniversary in Tanzania and has witnessed tremendous growth, especially in the last 10 years, due to the revolution of their internal processes.