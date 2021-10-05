Uganda: Kasese Leaders Task Govt to Revamp Railway Line, Airstrip

Leaders in Kasese District have presented 17 key points in a development plan agenda to the government in a bid to improve the livelihood of the residents.

"Reconstruction and operationalization of the railway line to Kasese District from Kampala will boost trade and ease means of transport," said the Kasese Parliamentary Caucus chairperson Mr Harold Tony Muhindo during the stakeholder meeting in Kasese town on Sunday.

The State Minister for National Guidance, Mr Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga who also hails from Kasese said revamping the railway transport would help the country to heavily earn from the natural endowment in Kasese District.

"If the government revamps the railway line and is extended to Kasese District as it is proposed by our caucus, it will boost development not only in the district but also to the whole nation mostly when it is extended to Mpondwe-Lhubiri Customs on Uganda-DR Congo border," he said.

In 2016, while campaigning in Kasese District, President Museveni promised residents that the government would revamp the railway line after completing one from Kampala to Malaba and also promised to modernise the Kasese airstrip.

However, to date, both the Kasese airstrip and the railway line have not been worked on.

Other demands to the government include; Kilembe Mines, addressing issues related to the Obusinga, enhancing mindset change, safe domestic water, building mini irrigation schemes for farmers, completion of electric fence around Queen Elizabeth national park, control of constant floods, and a referral hospital.