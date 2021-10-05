Uganda: Minister Raises Red Flag Over Covid Complacency

The Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, has warned district taskforces against complacency, but instead cleanse the communities off negative propaganda against the Covid-19 vaccination.

"We shall not issue yellow, but red cards to the chairpersons of district Covid-19 taskforces (resident district commissioners -RDCs), who sit in offices instead of getting to the field to mobilise their communities to embrace government programmes, including the vaccination drive and adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs)," she said.

Ms Babalanda made the remarks as a chief mourner at the burial of John Aggrey Bangu, 89, a father to Mr Paul Mbiwa, the Lira deputy chief administrative officer, and Mr Fred Aggrey Bangu, the former Kamuli chairperson and former RDC of Buyende and Luuka districts, at Buzaaya Sub-county in Kamuli District at the weekend.

She accused some RDCs of being used by the technocrats to manipulate government funds sent for the Covid-19 fight.

"The Basoga have a misconception that the Covid-19 vaccines will render them impotent. We need to support the government by creating awareness that Covid-19 is real, expensive and can be defeated by observing SoPs and getting vaccinated," Ms Babalanda said.

The main celebrant, Bishop Patrick Wakula of Central Busoga Diocese, challenged the mourners to always make a follow-up on the health of relatives and neighbours.

While eulogising on behave of their father, Mr Fred Aggrey Bangu, said: "Mzee nurtured us to embrace discipline, moral and spiritual upbringing. He always insisted on integrity."

Mzee Bangu, who was a defunct Uganda Electricity Board architectural draftsman in the early 70s, is survived by a widow, eight children, 44 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.