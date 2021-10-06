Nigeria Will Always Assist South Sudan - Buhari

5 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"Nigeria will contribute its quota as much as possible to the development of South Sudan."

Nigeria is ready to extend a helping hand to South Sudan towards political and economic stability, President Muhammadu Buhari said Tuesday in Addis Ababa.

In a bilateral meeting with President Salva Kiir of South Sudan, the president assured the full support of Nigeria to all efforts to bring long-term stability and prosperity to the continent.

"Nigeria will contribute its quota as much as possible to the development of South Sudan. Take us into confidence and ask us what we can do," the President told the South Sudanese leader.

Stressing the need for cooperation among developing countries, the Nigerian leader said with investments in education, improved economy, and healthcare, things will surely improve.

On the situation in Guinea and Mali, President Buhari reiterated that African leaders must support efforts geared towards the return of democracy in the countries.

The president expressed concern that as long as Libya remained unstable, the proliferation of arms and the problems in the Sahel would continue.

In his remarks, President Kiir , who acknowledged Nigeria's leadership role in Africa, appreciated the country's effort in the liberation struggle of South Sudan.

He also commended the First Lady of Nigeria for assisting in the education of many South Sudanese girls in the country.

"In West Africa, ECOWAS intervenes immediately whenever a country has a problem. That should be adopted in East and Central Africa," he said.

President Buhari and President Kiir were among several African leaders that attended the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia for a second five-year term in office.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

