Nigeria: MSF Condemns Killing of Its Staff Nurse By Bandits in Zamfara

IRIN
In Zamfara State years of unrest have claimed thousands of lives and driven whole communities into destitution.
5 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of our colleague," MSF says in its Twitter handle

International humanitarian organisation, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), has condemned the killing of one of its staff nurses by bandits in Zamfara State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the nurse, Hassan Muhammadu, was killed on a highway on Saturday while returning to his work station in Shinkafi town.

The bandits had opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in on the Shinkafi - Kaura Namoda road.

Two other people killed in the attack were named as Dahiru Scamper and the driver of the vehicle, Musa Moriki. One other person, Shuaibu Buti, was injured and is receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Moriki.

In a statement posted on its official Twitter handle, MSF expressed shock over the killing.

"MSF is shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the death of our colleague, Mohammed Hassan, a 37-year-old nurse employed in Shinkafi, Zamfara province in northwest Nigeria.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of our colleague," the statement as reported by HumAngle said.

Shinkafi is one of the frontline local government areas witnessing incessant attacks by bandits.

Despite the declaration of security measures by Governor Bello Matawalle, Shinkafi, Zurmi and Tsafe areas continue to witness attacks.

