Mozambique: Covid-19 - Only Three Cases Reported On Monday

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry reported on Monday that the number of positive cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease identified in the previous 24 hours had fallen to just three.

According to a Monday press release from the Health Ministry, since the start of the pandemic 910,393 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 416 of them in the previous 24 hours.

413 of the tests yielded negative results, while three people tested positive for the virus. Two of the new cases were women, and one was a man. All were Mozambicans. One case was detected in Maputo city, one in Gaza and one in Niassa.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) on Monday collapsed to 0.7 per cent, the lowest it has been for the entire year. The basic statistics for the past week were as follows:

Date No. of tests No. of positive cases Positivity rate 28 September 1,342 32 2.4 per cent 29 September 2,199 90 4.1 per cent 30 September 1,747 61 3.5 per cent 1 October 1,655 36 2.2 per cent 2 October 1,419 31 2.2 per cent 3 October 1.056 14 1.3 per cent 4 October 416 3 0.7 per cent

Over the same 24 hour period, six Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (four in Maputo, one in Cabo Delgado, and one in Gaza), and two new patients were admitted (one in Cabo Delgado and one in Nampula).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 26 on Sunday to 21 on Monday. Nampula overtook Maputo city as the province with the largest number of hospitalised Covid-19 cases - six (28.6 per cent of the total). There were also five patients in Maputo, five in Niassa, two in Inhambane, and one each in Cabo Delgado, Zambezia and Gaza. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the other four provinces.

The Ministry release also reported one further Covid-19 death. She was a 30 year old Mozambican woman who died in Nampula. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,919.

The release added that on Monday 186 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (83 in Niassa, 54 in Maputo city, 36 in Gaza and 13 in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 147,583, or 97.9 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 1,485 on Sunday to 1,301 on Monday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 596 (45.8 per cent of the total); Nampula, 371; Cabo Delgado, 202; Inhambane, 50; Maputo province, 36; Niassa, 14; Gaza, 11; Zambezia, nine; Manica, seven; Tete, four; and Sofala, one.